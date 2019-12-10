Tuesday, December 10th | 12 Kislev 5780

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Abbas Announces PA General Elections in 2020

Lauder Declares $25 Million Effort to Fight Antisemitism in American Politics

‘Daily Princetonian’: Student Government Candidate Not Eligible Due to IDF Service

Patriots Wide Receiver Julian Edelman Wears Custom Cleats to Support Israeli Baseball

West Virginia Corrections’ Employees Fired, Suspended for Performing Nazi Salute

High School Teacher in Belgium Shares Imam’s Sermon Urging Jihad on Jews

Jordanian Court Sentences Man to Eight Years for Plot to Attack Israeli Embassy

Nancy Pelosi Could Use a Little Hate

Palestinian Arab Volunteers in the British Army in World War II: A Reality Check

As Jews, We Must Never Give Up — and Always Rise Up

December 10, 2019 10:57 am
0

Abbas Announces PA General Elections in 2020

avatar by Israel Hayom / JNS.org

Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas addresses the 74th session of the United Nations General Assembly at UN headquarters in New York City, Sept. 26, 2019. Photo: Reuters / Lucas Jackson.

JNS.org – Palestinian Authority leader Mahmoud Abbas announced Tuesday that Palestinians in the West Bank, Gaza Strip and eastern Jerusalem will go to the polls next year, for the first time in 14 years.

Speaking at an anti-corruption conference in Ramallah, Abbas said Palestinian factions Fatah, which he controls, and Hamas, which rules Gaza, have agreed to hold two-pronged elections for the presidency and the Palestinian Legislative Council in 2020.

Chairman of the Palestinian Central Elections Commission Hanna Nasser was instrumental in achieving the factions’ consent, Abbas said.

The only issue that has yet to be resolved in full is the voting process in eastern Jerusalem. Israel opposes allowing the capital’s Palestinian residents to participate in the vote.

Related coverage

December 10, 2019 10:21 am
0

Jordanian Court Sentences Man to Eight Years for Plot to Attack Israeli Embassy

JNS.org - A Jordanian court has sentenced a man to eight years in jail for plotting to attack the Israeli...

“We are continuing with our efforts with European and other countries in the world to urge Israel to allow the elections to take place as they did in 1996 and 2006,” said Abbas.

The 2006 vote saw Hamas, an Islamist terrorist group, win a majority in Ramallah’s parliament. In 2007, Hamas ousted Abbas and his Fatah movement from Gaza in a bloody coup. The move effectively split the PA into two separate political entities.

All efforts made over the past ‎‎decade to ‎‎promote a reconciliation between the rival ‎‎Palestinian factions—the latest ‎‎having been brokered by Egypt ‎‎in late 2017—have failed, despite the growing criticism among the Palestinian public. ‎

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2019 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.