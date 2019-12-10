Tuesday, December 10th | 12 Kislev 5780

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

American UN Envoy Calls Out Iranian, Syrian Regimes on International Human Rights Day

Israel’s El Al to Try Out Direct Flights to Australia

International Soccer Federation FIFA Slammed for Posting Pro-Palestinian Tweet

In Israel, Some Tech Companies See Combat Experience as a Major Plus

Coming Soon to a Bar Near You: Cannabis-Infused Beer in Israel

Israeli Student Badly Beaten on Paris Metro by ‘Antisemitic, Anti-Zionist’ Assailant

Sa’ar: Lack of ‘Moral Clarity’ on Terrorism, Israel is ‘Dangerous’

Abbas Announces PA General Elections in 2020

Lauder Declares $25 Million Effort to Fight Antisemitism in American Politics

‘Daily Princetonian’: Student Government Candidate Not Eligible Due to IDF Service

December 10, 2019 12:10 pm
0

Coming Soon to a Bar Near You: Cannabis-Infused Beer in Israel

avatar by Reut Barnea / CTech

An employee sorts freshly harvested cannabis buds at a medical marijuana plantation in northern Israel on March 21, 2017. Photo: REUTERS/Nir Elias/File Photo.

CTech – On a hot Tel Aviv summer’s day, there is nothing more refreshing than sitting on the beach with a cold bottle of beer. Or is there? CBD-based product company Kaneh-B and Beer Bazaar, a local craft brewery with several outposts in Tel Aviv and Jerusalem, are aiming high — to make cannabis-infused beer available in Israel. The beer, called CannaBrew, is set to reach market in January of 2020, Yahav Blaicher, Kaneh-B’s co-founder and chief technology officer, said in a recent interview with Calcalist.

While cannabis is not currently legal in Israel except for medicinal indications, the companies’ CannaBrew will be legal since the beer contains only the plant’s legally-permitted aroma substances, called terpenes, and not the cannabinoid component that the law prohibits, Blaicher said.

The companies will first launch two cannabis-infused beers, one with a stimulating effect and one with a relaxing effect. The beers are being brewed at a brewery in southern Israeli town Kiryat Gat.

Kaneh-B is currently working on existing partnerships that will see other food and beverage items, including ice cream, energy drinks, vegan burgers, and even a children’s nutritional supplement infused with cannabis terpenes, Blaicher said.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2019 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.