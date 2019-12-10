Tuesday, December 10th | 12 Kislev 5780

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Multiple People Dead in Shooting in Jersey City Neighborhood With High Jewish Population, Reports Say

American UN Envoy Calls Out Iranian, Syrian Regimes on International Human Rights Day

Israel’s El Al to Try Out Direct Flights to Australia

International Soccer Federation FIFA Slammed for Posting Pro-Palestinian Tweet

In Israel, Some Tech Companies See Combat Experience as a Major Plus

Coming Soon to a Bar Near You: Cannabis-Infused Beer in Israel

Israeli Student Badly Beaten on Paris Metro by ‘Antisemitic, Anti-Zionist’ Assailant

Sa’ar: Lack of ‘Moral Clarity’ on Terrorism, Israel is ‘Dangerous’

Abbas Announces PA General Elections in 2020

Lauder Declares $25 Million Effort to Fight Antisemitism in American Politics

December 10, 2019 3:38 pm
0

Multiple People Dead in Shooting in Jersey City Neighborhood With High Jewish Population, Reports Say

avatar by Algemeiner Staff

Breaking

Police responding to a shooting incident in Jersey City, New Jersey, Dec. 10, 2019. Photo: Reuters.

There were reports of multiple fatalities in a shooting incident on Tuesday in Jersey City, New Jersey, in a neighborhood with a high Jewish population.

Some media outlets said shots were fired at police from assailants holed up in a kosher supermarket on Martin Luther King Drive.

In a statement, the Conference of Presidents of Major American Jewish Organizations expressed solidarity with “the Jewish community and all the residents of Jersey City, where it appears members of the community were wounded by gunfire, as were members of the police force responding to gunfire from active shooters.”

“We do not know at this point if the kosher supermarket from which they were firing was an intended target,” the statement continued. “We pray for the safety of all those involved.”

This is a breaking news story that will be updated as further details come in…

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2019 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.