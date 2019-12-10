Multiple People Dead in Shooting in Jersey City Neighborhood With High Jewish Population, Reports Say

There were reports of multiple fatalities in a shooting incident on Tuesday in Jersey City, New Jersey, in a neighborhood with a high Jewish population.

Some media outlets said shots were fired at police from assailants holed up in a kosher supermarket on Martin Luther King Drive.

In a statement, the Conference of Presidents of Major American Jewish Organizations expressed solidarity with “the Jewish community and all the residents of Jersey City, where it appears members of the community were wounded by gunfire, as were members of the police force responding to gunfire from active shooters.”

“We do not know at this point if the kosher supermarket from which they were firing was an intended target,” the statement continued. “We pray for the safety of all those involved.”

This is a breaking news story that will be updated as further details come in…