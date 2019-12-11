German Jewish Beauty Queen Launches ‘Shalom’ Campaign on Social Media

“In recent years and months, there have been several racist and antisemitic incidents in Germany and Europe, which impacted all of us,” said Morali, the first-ever Jewish contestant in the Miss Germany Cooperation contest (MGC). “These incidents should neither be accepted nor tolerated—by anyone! This is why we feel obliged to emphasize SHALOM, to raise awareness for a brighter and [more] peaceful future.”
Morali, who moved to Vienna at the age of 8 and currently lives in Israel, added that “instead of only the media or Jewish organizations reporting about antisemitic incidents, I want some of Germany’s biggest influencers on Instagram to talk about these topics, so that a younger generation, and furthermore, people in general who never heard about antisemitism before, will be aware of what [it] is [and open a discussion about it].”
She invites people to join the campaign, share their experiences with racism and antisemitism, or even voice their opinions on the topic by sharing a picture on Instagram wearing the hoodie, tagging @placetob and using “#SHALOM.”