German Jewish Beauty Queen Launches ‘Shalom’ Campaign on Social Media

JNS.org – A German-Jewish beauty queen is launching a campaign to raise awareness about racist and antisemitic incidents and rhetoric afflicting Germany and Western Europe.

Tamar Morali kicked off her campaign, titled “SHALOM,” on Dec. 10, Human Rights Day.

She has gathered a group of the most influential German personalities who will post a picture on Instagram of them wearing a specially made hooded sweatshirt that has the word “Shalom” inscribed in Hebrew and English on the front and back, respectively.

The German influencers, who have a combined total of more than 30 million followers, will accompany the photo with a statement about either antisemitism or racism.

Related coverage US Imposes New Sanctions on Iranian Shipping and Aviation Entities Over Weapons Proliferation The United States on Wednesday imposed new sanctions on Iran's biggest airline and its shipping network, accusing them of transporting lethal...