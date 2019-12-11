Wednesday, December 11th | 13 Kislev 5780

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

There Are No Magic Solutions in Cyber, Says Head of Cisco Israel

Israeli Researchers Develop Universal Flu Vaccine

‘This Isn’t Normal,’ Israeli PM Netanyahu Assures Victim of Antisemitic Attack on Paris Metro

‘The Lions’ Den’: A Crucial Examination of Zionism and the Left That Falls Short

Shabbat-Scheduled Women’s Marathon May Dash Israeli’s Run in 2020 Olympics

An Unfair Attack on the JNF — From an Unlikely Source

Getting Iran Out of Syria: The Dayan Formula

Some 165,000 Christians to Visit Israel During Holiday Season, Says Tourism Ministry

A Holocaust Survivor Recalls the Miracle of Israel’s Founding

German Jewish Beauty Queen Launches ‘Shalom’ Campaign on Social Media

December 11, 2019 9:26 am
0

Russia, Turkey and Iran Express Concern About Militants in Syria’s Idlib

avatar by Reuters and Algemeiner Staff

Members of the delegations attend a session of the peace talks on Syria in Nur-Sultan, Kazakhstan, Dec. 11, 2019. Photo: Reuters / Mukhtar Kholdorbekov.

Russia, Turkey and Iran are concerned about the increased presence of terrorist groups in Syria’s Idlib province, the three countries said after talks in Kazakhstan, pledging to coordinate actions aimed at eliminating the militants.

Moscow, Ankara and Tehran “highlighted the necessity to establish calm on the ground,” the trio said in a joint statement after the talks, also attended by representatives of the Damascus government and the Syrian armed opposition.

The three countries also said they rejected attempts to create “new realities on the ground, including illegitimate self-rule initiatives” and that they were opposed to the illegal seizure and transfer of Syrian oil revenues.

Commenting on the work of the Syrian Constitutional Committee, the three nations said it should be governed by a sense of “compromise and constructive engagement” without foreign interference and externally-imposed timelines.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2019 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.