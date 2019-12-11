Shocking Surveillance Footage Shows Moment Antisemitic Shooters Opened Fire at New Jersey Kosher Supermarket

Surveillance footage emerged on Wednesday showing the start of the previous day’s deadly shooting attack at a kosher supermarket in Jersey City, New Jersey.

The three civilians who died were identified on Wednesday as Leah Mindel Ferencz, 33, and Moshe Hirsch Deutsch, 24 — both members of the local Jewish community — as well as Douglas Rodriguez, a store employee who was an Ecuadorian native.

An NBC New York report named the shooters as David Anderson and Francine Graham. Anderson was described as a “one-time follower of the Black Hebrew Israelite movement.”

It was also reported on Wednesday that Anderson had posted antisemitic and anti-police messages online.

The shooters died in a shootout with police at the supermarket.

A police officer, Joseph Seals, was shot dead in a confrontation with the suspects before they arrived at the supermarket.

Watch the surveillance footage below (via NBC New York):