December 11, 2019 2:32 pm
0

Shocking Surveillance Footage Shows Moment Antisemitic Shooters Opened Fire at New Jersey Kosher Supermarket

avatar by Algemeiner Staff

A still image from surveillance footage showing the start of the deadly shooting at a kosher supermarket in Jersey City, New Jersey, Dec. 10, 2019. Photo: Screenshot.

Surveillance footage emerged on Wednesday showing the start of the previous day’s deadly shooting attack at a kosher supermarket in Jersey City, New Jersey.

The three civilians who died were identified on Wednesday as Leah Mindel Ferencz, 33, and Moshe Hirsch Deutsch, 24 — both members of the local Jewish community — as well as Douglas Rodriguez, a store employee who was an Ecuadorian native.

An NBC New York report named the shooters as David Anderson and Francine Graham. Anderson was described as a “one-time follower of the Black Hebrew Israelite movement.”

It was also reported on Wednesday that Anderson had posted antisemitic and anti-police messages online.

The shooters died in a shootout with police at the supermarket.

A police officer, Joseph Seals, was shot dead in a confrontation with the suspects before they arrived at the supermarket.

Watch the surveillance footage below (via NBC New York):

 

