Shocking Surveillance Footage Shows Moment Antisemitic Shooters Opened Fire at New Jersey Kosher Supermarket
by Algemeiner Staff
Surveillance footage emerged on Wednesday showing the start of the previous day’s deadly shooting attack at a kosher supermarket in Jersey City, New Jersey.
The three civilians who died were identified on Wednesday as Leah Mindel Ferencz, 33, and Moshe Hirsch Deutsch, 24 — both members of the local Jewish community — as well as Douglas Rodriguez, a store employee who was an Ecuadorian native.
An NBC New York report named the shooters as David Anderson and Francine Graham. Anderson was described as a “one-time follower of the Black Hebrew Israelite movement.”
It was also reported on Wednesday that Anderson had posted antisemitic and anti-police messages online.
The shooters died in a shootout with police at the supermarket.
A police officer, Joseph Seals, was shot dead in a confrontation with the suspects before they arrived at the supermarket.
Watch the surveillance footage below (via NBC New York):