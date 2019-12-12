Direct Tel Aviv-Jerusalem Rail Line Finally Set to Open, a Decade Late

A direct high-speed rail line linking Tel Aviv and Jerusalem will finally begin service on Dec. 21, ten years behind schedule, the Israeli news site Mako reported on Thursday.

The new line will connect Israel’s capital to its cultural and financial hub, and has been in planning for decades, with the project experiencing major delays and going well over budget.

Passengers will be able to travel between the two cities in 30 minutes, less than half the time needed to do so by car or bus.

The line became partially operational last year, with service starting between Jerusalem and Ben-Gurion International Airport, from where there were connecting trains to Tel Aviv.