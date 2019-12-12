DuPont Acquires Israeli Desalination Company Desalitech

CTech – New York-listed chemicals company DuPont announced Wednesday it has agreed to acquire Israeli desalination company Desalitech. The companies did not disclose the financial terms of the deal.

Founded in 2008, Desalitech develops water purification and desalination systems using closed-circuit reverse osmosis (CCRO) technology. The transaction is expected to close in January 2020, pending regulatory approval.

Desalitech has raised $25 million prior to its acquisition, according to Pitchbook data.