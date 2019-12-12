Thursday, December 12th | 14 Kislev 5780

DuPont Acquires Israeli Desalination Company Desalitech

December 12, 2019 12:04 pm
DuPont Acquires Israeli Desalination Company Desalitech

avatar by Hager Ravet / CTech

View of the DuPont China R&D Center at Zhangjiang Hi-tech Park in Pudong, Shanghai, China, 2 March 2015. Photo: Reuters.

CTech – New York-listed chemicals company DuPont announced Wednesday it has agreed to acquire Israeli desalination company Desalitech. The companies did not disclose the financial terms of the deal.

Founded in 2008, Desalitech develops water purification and desalination systems using closed-circuit reverse osmosis (CCRO) technology. The transaction is expected to close in January 2020, pending regulatory approval.

Desalitech has raised $25 million prior to its acquisition, according to Pitchbook data.

