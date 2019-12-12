Thursday, December 12th | 14 Kislev 5780

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Feds View New Jersey Kosher Grocery Rampage as Domestic Terrorism, FBI to Lead Probe

Rashida Tlaib Blames ‘White Supremacy’ for New Jersey Kosher Supermarket Killings

US Senate Committee Approves Turkey Sanctions Bill

Iran-Backed Attacks in Iraq Risk Uncontrollable Escalation, US Official Says

DuPont Acquires Israeli Desalination Company Desalitech

Direct Tel Aviv-Jerusalem Rail Line Finally Set to Open, a Decade Late

Investment Bank Stifel Financial Opens First Branch in Israel

American Jews to Vote for 38th World Zionist Congress in 2020

Heated Debate Highlights Partisan Divide on Combating Antisemitism

‘We’re Fighting So That Everyone Can Come Back, Including Jews’

December 12, 2019 11:42 am
0

Investment Bank Stifel Financial Opens First Branch in Israel

avatar by Golan Hazani / CTech

Israeli bank notes. Photo: Pixabay.

CTech – Investment Bank Stifel Financial announced on Tuesday it is opening a first branch in Israel. The NYSE-listed bank chose veteran investment banker Alain Dobkin as the branch’s managing director and Israel country head. Dobkin has two decades of Israeli and international experience in mergers and acquisitions and in the past has helped set up Citigroup’s operations in Israel. Formerly, he was a managing partner at Spring Hill Partners and China Everbright Israel.

St. Louis, Missouri-headquartered Stifel serves middle-market clients, specializing in public M&A and equity deals under $1 billion. It manages venture capital-backed IPOs. The bank also offers equity research. Three years ago, Stifel partnered with Israeli Bank Leumi’s investment banking arm Leumi Partners on a potential government tender. Stifel considers Israel a highly strategic market with robust growth in M&A and capital markets activity, Brad Raymond, Global Head of Investment Banking at Stifel, said in a statement.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2019 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.