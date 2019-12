JNS.org – Israeli startups raised as much as $900 million in November, reported Globes, citing “press releases issued by companies that have completed financing rounds.”

Of that amount, $700 million was raised by 11 startups.

Fraud protection company Riskified raised the most last month with $165 million.

Since the beginning of 2019, Israeli tech companies have raised $7.84 billion, according to the IVC Research Center.