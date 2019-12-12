Israel’s UN Envoy Calls on Security Council to Blacklist Hamas, as Ambassadors Visit Gaza Terror Tunnel

A group of UN ambassadors from around the world toured southern Israel on Thursday, viewing a Hamas terror tunnel and getting an up-close look at an Iron Dome battery.

The delegation was led by Israel’s UN envoy, Danny Danon.

“The rocket fire from Gaza is part of the widespread terror network Iran wages against Israel in the Middle East,” Danon said. “The regime in Tehran has many terrorist proxies, one of which is Hamas in Gaza. Hamas receives clear instructions on how and when to shoot at civilians in Israel.”

“Israel will defend itself against any attack on its people and against any threat,” he added. “We will prevent Iran’s aggression, which not only threatens Israel, but our neighbors and the entire world.”

Danon urged his fellow ambassadors to back an Israeli initiative to have the UN Security Council blacklist Hamas as a terrorist group.

“The tunnel you see is intended for bringing terrorists into Israeli communities as part of Hamas’ terrorist campaign, to murder civilians and kidnap women and children into Gaza,” Danon noted. “This image should reveal to you Hamas’ true intentions, and translate into action in New York. Declaring Hamas as a terrorist organization will add to regional stability and weaken Iran’s aggression.”