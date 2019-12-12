Putin, Erdogan Pledge to Continue Military Cooperation: Kremlin
by Reuters and Algemeiner Staff
Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan pledged to continue cooperation in the military and energy spheres, the Kremlin said on Wednesday,
The pledge, made in a phone call, comes after a Turkish presidential spokesman said American legislation to impose sanctions against Turkey will not affect Ankara’s use of the Russian S-400 missile defense system even if it passes the US Congress.
A US Senate committee on Wednesday backed legislation to impose sanctions on Turkey after its offensive in Syria and purchase of the S-400 system.