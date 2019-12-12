Thursday, December 12th | 14 Kislev 5780

December 12, 2019 10:30 am
Thousands Rally in Milan Around Holocaust Survivor Following Antisemitic Threats

Photo: Screenshot.

JNS.org – Thousands of people, including hundreds of mayors, escorted Holocaust survivor Liliana Segre through Milan on Tuesday evening after she had received hundreds of antisemitic threats, singing anti-fascist anthem “Bella Ciao” as they marched to City Hall.

“I have known hatred. I have known what it means to be a reject of the society to which I believed I belonged,” the 89-year-old told the people who rallied around her at an event organized by the Italian mayor’s association. Segre survived Auschwitz as a child.

“I heard the words of hatred, hateful and insulting, and I saw with my eyes the realization of a ferocious program prepared from hatred,” she said.

Segre, a senator for life, was provided a police escort last month after she advocated for a new parliamentary panel targeting hatred, racism and antisemitism online.

