Ex-NBA Player Amare Stoudemire Keeps Up With Jewish Studies Playing in China for New Team

Former New York Knicks basketball star Amar’e Stoudemire is keeping up with his Jewish studies after moving to China to play for the Fujian Sturgeons this season.

The six-time NBA All-Star, who last played for the Hapoel Jerusalem basketball team in Israel, where he was granted citizenship, is the son of “Hebraic” parents.

Stoudemire, 37, said in 2018 that studying the Torah was part of his daily routine and previously noted on Instagram that he wanted to raise a “Torah/Bible observant family.”

A photo he posted on Instagram on Sunday showed that, even while in China, he carries around Jewish texts, including a prayer book, to read.