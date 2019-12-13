Friday, December 13th | 15 Kislev 5780

December 13, 2019 10:54 am
Ex-NBA Player Amare Stoudemire Keeps Up With Jewish Studies Playing in China for New Team

avatar by Shiryn Ghermezian

Amar’e Stoudemire during his time with the New York Knicks. Photo: Keith Allison via Wikimedia Commons.

Former New York Knicks basketball star Amar’e Stoudemire is keeping up with his Jewish studies after moving to China to play for the Fujian Sturgeons this season.

The six-time NBA All-Star, who last played for the Hapoel Jerusalem basketball team in Israel, where he was granted citizenship, is the son of  “Hebraic” parents.

Stoudemire, 37, said in 2018 that studying the Torah was part of his daily routine and previously noted on Instagram that he wanted  to raise a “Torah/Bible observant family.”

A photo he posted on Instagram on Sunday showed that, even while in China, he carries around Jewish texts, including a prayer book, to read.

