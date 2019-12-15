Quentin Tarantino to Attend Jerusalem Screening of Documentary About His Films

JNS.org – American director Quentin Tarantino and his wife, Israeli singer and model Daniella Pick, will attend a screening of a new documentary about his films at the Jerusalem Cinematheque on Dec. 14.

“Tarantino: The Top Eight!” by Tara Wood explores his first eight movies.

It features behind-the-scenes looks and interviews with collaborators and actors from his films, including Samuel L. Jackson, Christoph Waltz, Jamie Foxx, Kurt Russell, Diane Kruger, Lucy Liu and Jennifer Jason Leigh.

Tarantino’s attendance will mark the “Django Unchained” director’s second visit to the Jerusalem Cinematheque; four years ago, he attended the 2016 Jerusalem Film Festival and gave a master class at a screening of “Pulp Fiction.”