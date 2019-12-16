Monday, December 16th | 18 Kislev 5780

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Beverly Hills Police on the Hunt for Suspect in Synagogue Desecration

Sister of Young Israeli-American Woman Jailed in Russia Describes Prison Meeting, Says She Saw No ‘Trace of Optimism’

Israel’s Government to Fund a Folding Electric Vehicle and Hydrogen Gas Stations

Intel Confirms $2 Billion Acquisition of Israel’s Habana Labs

Far-Right Leader and Former Priest Who Called Jews a ‘Cancer’ Arrested by Polish Authorities

How Kremlin Coups Led to Democratic Revolutions

Russia’s Foreign Policy Is Strategic and Rooted in Soviet History

Netanyahu Needs to Reinvent Himself

Give It Up for the (Israeli) Kids: Hanukkah and Charity Drives

Israel and Montenegro Sign First Major Defense Contract

December 16, 2019 3:14 pm
0

Beverly Hills Police on the Hunt for Suspect in Synagogue Desecration

avatar by Benjamin Kerstein

A security camera image of the suspect who vandalized the Nessah Synagogue in Beverly Hills, California. Photo: Beverly Hills Police Department.

Police in Beverly Hills have released a description of a suspect in the vandalism of a local synagogue, saying they are looking for a white man in his lower 20s with dark curly hair and glasses.

CNN reported that the man carried a backpack and a suitcase while he committed the crime. He was caught on a security camera outside the southern California synagogue.

The vandalization of the Nessah Synagogue in Beverly Hills, the primary house of worship for local Jews of Persian ancestry, was discovered on Saturday.

Police said, “The suspect disrupted the furnishings, and contents of the synagogue by overturning furniture and distributing brochures and materials throughout the interior.”

Although several religious objects were damaged, the “main scrolls survived unscathed.”

Beverly Hills Mayor John Mirisch said, “This cowardly attack hits at the heart of who we are as a community. It is not just an attack on the Jewish Community of Beverly Hills; it’s an attack on all of us. The entire city stands in solidarity behind Nessah, its members and congregants.”

“We are committed to catching the criminal who desecrated a holy place on Shabbat of all days and bringing him to justice,” he added. “We are equally committed that our city will continue to be a welcoming place for Jews and for members of all religions and groups.”

Police are treating the incident as a hate crime and also investigating whether the suspect was involved in other acts of vandalism in the area.

Anti-Defamation League (ADL) CEO Jonathan Greenblatt tweeted on Sunday:

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2019 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.