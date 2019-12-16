Monday, December 16th | 18 Kislev 5780

December 16, 2019 11:18 am
0

Israel and Montenegro Sign First Major Defense Contract

avatar by JNS.org

Israeli President Reuven Rivlin and Montenegro President Milo Đukanović. Photo: Mark Neiman/GPO.

JNS.org – Israeli defense firm Elbit Systems announced on Monday that following the signing of a historic contract between the defense ministries of Israel and Montenegro, the company had won a $35 million contract to supply Remote Controlled Weapon Stations (RCWS) for integration into the US-manufactured Joint Light Tactical Vehicles (JLTV) operated by the country’s armed forces.

Elbit will fully integrate the RCWS on board the JLTV during a three-year period and provide logistical support for seven years, the company said in a statement.

The RCWS is mounted externally on top of armored vehicles and offers accurate, remote firing while the vehicle is in motion, thus providing protection to the crew.

“We are very proud to introduce our RCWS to Montenegro’s Armed Forces. This award further expands our NATO customer base,” said Yehuda (Udi) Vered, General Manager of Elbit Systems Land division.

“We are witnessing a growing demand worldwide for our RCWS, of which many hundreds are already operational onboard a range of land and naval platforms, and we trust that further customers will follow in acquiring our advanced and mature weapon stations,” he said.

