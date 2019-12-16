Monday, December 16th | 18 Kislev 5780

December 16, 2019 4:02 pm
Jewish A Capella Group Six13 Releases ‘Star Wars Hanukkah’ Song

avatar by Shiryn Ghermezian

Six13. Photo: Screenshot.

The popular Jewish a capella group Six13 released its annual Hanukkah song and music video on last week and this year’s track paid homage to the Star Wars franchise in anticipation of the new film “The Rise of Skywalker.”

The track titled “Star Wars Hanukkah,” which is also a celebration of the Star Wars franchise character Baby Yoda, switches between Hebrew and English lyrics and makes various references to scenes and characters from George Lucas’ films, including Darth Vader, Princess Leia and Chewbacca.

The video’s opening scene is a direct nod to the opening of all Star Wars movies while other parts of the clip focus on Hanukkah traditions, such as playing with dreidels and eating latkes.

Photo: Screenshot.

The group described the concept behind this year’s song and music video, and its connection to Hanukkah, on its Facebook page, writing:

“‘DO, OR DO NOT — THERE IS NO TRY.’ Little known fact: though Baby Yoda would grow up to one day deliver this sage advice to Luke Skywalker, he took his inspiration from the Maccabees. Like the Jedi years later, against all odds (never tell us the odds!) they fought off a great empire who sought their destruction. Today, we celebrate the miracles of that time with presents, dreidels and latkes — and our tribute to the music of one of the greatest film franchises of all time. CHAG SAMEACH… and may the force be with you!”

Last year, Six13 released the Hanukkah song “Bohemian Chanukah,” a parody of Queen’s “Bohemian Rhapsody.”

Watch the “Stars Wars Hanukkah” video below”

