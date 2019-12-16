Quentin Tarantino Presents Documentary on His Films at Jerusalem Cinematheque

JNS.org – At a Jerusalem screening on Saturday of a new documentary about his films, American filmmaker, director and actor Quentin Tarantino received a Hebrew poster for his film “Reservoir Dogs,” which he said he will put up in his recently purchased Tel Aviv apartment.

“I have the Hebrew poster for ‘Inglorious Basterds,’ ‘Django Unchained’ and ‘Hateful 8,’” he told the crowd. “As a matter of fact, my editor, even though he is American, acts like an Israeli, so the editing room is full of all our Hebrew posters. But he doesn’t have this one, so I can lord this over him for a long time.”

The screening of “Tarantino: The First Eight!” took place at the Jerusalem Cinematheque near the Old City.

Directed by actress and producer Tara Wood, the documentary explores Tarantino’s first eight movies. It features behind-the-scenes peeks and interviews with collaborators and actors from his films, including Samuel L. Jackson, Christoph Waltz, Jamie Foxx, Kurt Russell, Diane Kruger, Lucy Liu and Jennifer Jason Leigh.

Wood, said Tarantino, had financed the film, and “put her whole heart and soul into it.”

“It was very charming, and I was happy and I’m sure that she was very happy that I am presenting it to you tonight,” said the filmmaker.

Tarantino’s attendance marked the “Django Unchained” director’s second visit to the Jerusalem Cinematheque; nearly four years ago, he attended the 2016 Jerusalem Film Festival and gave a master class at a screening of “Pulp Fiction.”

Tarantino is married to Israeli singer and model Daniella Pick.