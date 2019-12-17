Tuesday, December 17th | 19 Kislev 5780

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

With Regulatory Approval at Hand, Streaming of Natural Gas From Israel to Egypt Will Begin in Two Weeks

Intel Has AI on Its Sights and Israel’s Habana Labs Can Help It Hit the Mark

Top UK Jewish Group Demands Action on Antisemitic Conduct of Five Newly-Elected MPs

New Report Exposes How BDS Movement Uses Veil of Social Justice to Spread Jew-Hatred

Forbes Names Tel Aviv 2nd-Best City to Visit in 2020

Stephen Harper Nominated to Have a Jerusalem Street Named After Him

‘Don’t Be Afraid to Fight Back’: Israeli Student Lihi Aharon Stands Up to Antisemitic Assailant on New York Subway

Ben & Jerry’s Contemplates New Flavor Inspired by Third Israeli Election

Pompeo Criticizes ‘Foolish’ Democratic Stance on Israeli Settlements

Pentagon Chief: Need to Speak With Turkish Counterpart to Understand Erdogan Base Comments

December 17, 2019 10:46 am
0

Ben & Jerry’s Contemplates New Flavor Inspired by Third Israeli Election

avatar by JNS.org

Ben & Jerry’s ice-cream in an Israeli shop. Photo: Wikimedia Commons.

JNS.org – The Israeli manufacturers of Ben & Jerry’s ice-cream announced on Sunday that they are considering releasing a new flavor inspired by the news that Israel will be holding its third election in a one-year span.

The US-based company, started by Ben Cohen and Jerry Greenfield in Burlington, Vermont, in 1978, posted a picture on its official Israeli Instagram account of an ice-cream pint hidden by a shadow. In the caption, the post referenced the Hebrew expression “third time, ice cream,” which means when two people coincidentally run into each other three times in a short period, they should treat each other to ice-cream.

The photo’s caption read: “We thought that in honor of the elections, we would create a new flavor called ‘Third Time Ice Cream,’ but we can’t decide what to put in it. Any ideas?”

More than one Instagram user suggested adding “lots of different kinds of NUTS,” while others recommended salted caramel, blueberry and other ingredients.

Related coverage

December 17, 2019 12:36 pm
0

With Regulatory Approval at Hand, Streaming of Natural Gas From Israel to Egypt Will Begin in Two Weeks

CTech - Israel's Minister of Energy Yuval Steinitz has signed the final approvals required for the commercial streaming of natural...

Ben & Jerry’s has not announced the winning flavors yet.

As a result of political deadlock after the April 9 and Sept. 17 elections, Israel will hold another election on March 2, 2020.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2019 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.