December 17, 2019 8:58 am
Israeli Radar Technology Provider Arbe Raises $32 Million

Reuters and Algemeiner Staff

The homepage of the Arbe website. Photo: Screenshot.

Arbe, an Israeli provider of radar-sensing technology for driver safety and autonomous vehicles, said on Monday it raised $32 million in private funding round, bringing to $55 million the total it has raised to date.

Catalyst CEL, BAIC Capital, AI Alliance that includes Hyundai and MissionBlue Capital, and earlier investors Canaan Partners Israel, iAngels, 360 Capital Partners, O.G. Tech Ventures, and OurCrowd participated in the round.

Arbe said it will use the funding to move to full production of its radar chipset.

The company said its radar technology enables highly-precise sensing in all environment conditions.

December 17, 2019 10:59 am
“Arbe provides an affordable sensor for mass market implementation that enables Level 3 autonomy without requiring lidar,” Arbe CEO Kobi Marenko said.

Autonomy, without relying on the expensive laser detection system known as lidar, has become a quest for the industry.

