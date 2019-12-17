Tuesday, December 17th | 20 Kislev 5780

December 17, 2019 3:38 pm
0

Mariah Carey Sings ‘Dreidel Song’ With New Yorkers

avatar by Shiryn Ghermezian

Mariah Carey poses backstage at the 2019 Billboard Music Awards, in Las Vegas, Nevada, May 1, 2019. Photo: Reuters / Steve Marcus.

Singer Mariah Carey joined comedian Billy Eichner on the latest episode of “Billy on the Street” on Monday to spread some holiday cheer on the streets of New York.

In the clip, the five-time Grammy winner and Eichner offer a menorah to a pedestrian if he could finish the lyrics to the popular “Dreidel Song,” which Carey helps sing.

She also speaks Swedish with some tourists walking the streets, hugs major fans, helps strangers find people to kiss them under mistletoe and fixes a broken Christmas tree that she turns into “a Hanukkah bush.”

Watch the full video below:

