Wednesday, December 18th | 20 Kislev 5780

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

On 25th Anniversary of Legendary ‘Hanukkah Song,’ Adam Sandler Invites Others to Write New Version

Former British PM Blair Blasts Corbyn-Led Labour Party as ‘Glorified Protest Movement With Cult Trimmings’ After Electoral Drubbing

House Passes Appropriations Bill With $3.3 Billion for Israel, Jewish-Related Priorities

Prince Charles to Visit Israel, ‘Occupied’ Palestinian Territories

Large PFLP Terror Network Exposed in Judea and Samaria

Israel Admits Shipment of Qatari Emergency Vehicles Into Gaza

Report: Erdoğan Turning a Blind Eye as Hamas Plots in Turkey to Attack Israel

Palestinians Eye Long-Delayed Election, Ask Israel to Allow Jerusalem Voting

Top US Jewish Group Praises Brazil for Opening Jerusalem Trade Office

Nearly 60 Tombstones Discovered Vandalized in Jewish Cemetery in Slovakia

December 18, 2019 11:07 am
0

Nearly 60 Tombstones Discovered Vandalized in Jewish Cemetery in Slovakia

avatar by JNS.org

Tombstones at the Jewish cemetery in Namestovo, Slovakia, were vandalized. Photo: YouTube Screenshot.

JNS.org – Fifty-nine tombstones at a Jewish cemetery in the northern Slovakian town of Namestovo were vandalized, said police and a group that sought to protect the location on Tuesday.

Slovakia’s Jewish community labeled it “an unprecedented barbaric act.”

Police are investigating the incident at the cemetery, which dates to the second half of the 18th century. It was renovated in 2010.

The World Jewish Congress decried the desecration.

Related coverage

December 18, 2019 12:02 pm
0

Former British PM Blair Blasts Corbyn-Led Labour Party as ‘Glorified Protest Movement With Cult Trimmings’ After Electoral Drubbing

Former British Prime Minister Tony Blair blasted his own Labour party on Wednesday, saying that the takeover of it in...

“The Jews of Slovakia have in recent years been fortunately spared of overtly aggressive expressions of antisemitism, but it has become sadly clear that in the climate of xenophobia and hatred spiraling across Europe, every minority community is indeed a potential target for malicious attack,” said the organization in a statement. “We are incredibly grateful to the Christian NGO Pamätaj–Remember for taking it upon itself to invest in the maintenance and upkeep of the Jewish cemetery in the absence of an active Jewish community in the town of Namestovo, and we sincerely hope that this example of interfaith support will continue to triumph over any and all manifestations of hatred.”

Continued the statement: “This was an inexcusable and direct attack against the Jewish community, which must be condemned at the highest levels. All authorities in Slovakia and across Europe must make it clear that such expressions of disrespect and hatred will not be tolerated.

“We thank the local police authorities for treating this attack with the severity that it deserves and hope that the perpetrators will be located and brought to justice at once.”

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2019 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.