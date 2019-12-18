Senate Passes Measure Giving $500 Million in Aid to Israel; Sanctions Iran and Assad

JNS.org – The US Senate passed the 2020 National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) on Thursday, which includes US-Israel missile-defense cooperation and up to $25 million for US-Israel counter-unmanned aerial-systems cooperation, as well as sanctioned President Bashar Assad’s regime in Syria, and its allies Iran and Russia.

US President Donald Trump is expected to sign the $738 billion measure, which passed the US House of Representatives last week.

A subsequent appropriations bill will be needed to fund it. The House passed its appropriations bill on Tuesday. The Senate is expected to pass it. Trump is expected to sign the spending bill.

The US assistance authorizes cooperation with Israel on counter-tunnel and counter-aerial capabilities, and $500 million for developing and procuring the Iron Dome, David’s Sling and Arrow weapon systems.

