December 18, 2019 11:08 am
0

Top US Jewish Group Praises Brazil for Opening Jerusalem Trade Office

avatar by Algemeiner Staff

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu pose for a photo as they visit the Western Wall in Jerusalem’s Old City, April 1, 2019. Photo: Menahem Kahana / Pool via Reuters.

A top US Jewish group praised Brazil on Tuesday for opening a trade office in Jerusalem.

“We welcome the decision by the government of the Federative Republic of Brazil to open a trade office in Jerusalem on Sunday, taking another step toward fulfilling President Jair Bolsonaro’s pledge to move the Brazilian embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem,” Arthur Stark, chairman, and Malcolm Hoenlein, executive vice chairman and CEO of the Conference of Presidents of Major American Jewish Organizations, stated.

“Since 1949, the seat of Israel’s government has been in Jerusalem, and for nearly 3,500 years it has been the capital of the Jewish people,” they added.

“We look forward to seeing Brazil move its embassy, and it is our hope that more countries will follow this courageous action in recognizing Jerusalem as the capital of the Jewish state,” Stark and Hoenlein concluded.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Sunday he had been given assurances by Bolsonaro’s son that Brazil would relocated its embassy to Jerusalem in 2020.

