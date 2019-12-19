Australian Court Sentences Two in ISIS Bomb Plot Foiled With IDF Help

JNS.org – An Australian court on Tuesday sentenced two brothers to a total of 76 years in jail for an Islamic State-inspired plot to blow up a United Arab Emirates Etihad Airways flight from Sydney to Abu Dhabi in 2017.

Australian-Lebanese brothers Khaled and Mahmoud Khayat had planned to disguise a bomb as a meat grinder and pass it to an unwitting third brother who was about to board an Etihad Airways flight, i24 News reported.

A fourth brother, who is a member of ISIS, was overseeing the plot from abroad, while the bomb’s components and the instructions regarding its assembly were provided by the terror group.

When the plot failed, the suspects began planning another attack, this time using poison gas, according to Australian authorities. They were arrested in the early planning stages.

Related coverage Official From Sharpton-Led Group Defends Jersey City Education Official Who Blamed Kosher Market Attack on Jews An official from a civil rights group whose leader has been frequently accused of antisemitism has leaped to the defense...