Thursday, December 19th | 21 Kislev 5780

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Indonesian Businessman, Companies Charged for Violating Sanctions on Iran

Two Teenagers Charged in Antisemitic Attack on Rabbi in London

Progress on ‘the Jewish Question’

US Interior Secretary to Help Light National Menorah on White House Lawn

Australian Court Sentences Two in ISIS Bomb Plot Foiled With IDF Help

The Ugly Truth About BDS and Campus Antisemitism

Qatar Says Its Gaza Aid to Continue Through March 2020 at Least

Chanukah Guide for the Perplexed 2019

Why FDR Turned Away Jewish Students

Lebanon’s Hariri Arrives at Presidential Palace as PM Consultations Begin

December 19, 2019 7:18 am
0

Lebanon’s Hariri Arrives at Presidential Palace as PM Consultations Begin

avatar by Reuters and Algemeiner Staff

Lebanes Prime Minister Saad al-Hariri. Photo: Reuters / Mohamed Azakir / File.

Outgoing Lebanese Prime Minister Saad al-Hariri arrived at the presidential palace on Thursday as formal consultations began to designate a new premier, live television footage showed.

Senior political sources said former education minister Hassan Diab looks set to be designated to the position with the backing of factions including the Iran-backed Shi’ite group Hezbollah.

Hariri, who is aligned with the West and Gulf Arab states, resigned on Oct. 29, prompted by protests against the ruling elite.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2019 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.