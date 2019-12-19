Thursday, December 19th | 21 Kislev 5780

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Court Annuls Municipal BDS Campaign in Northern Spain Over ‘Violation of Fundamental Rights’

Family of Israeli-American Woman Imprisoned in Russia on Drug Charges ‘Devastated’ After Appeal Rejected

Official From Sharpton-Led Group Defends Jersey City Education Board Member Who Blamed Kosher Market Attack on Jews

Tel Aviv Stock Exchange to Target Retail Investors to Boost Liquidity

Jewish Students Have Endured Enough

Israeli Company Looks to Digitize Diet Tracking and Vitamin Intake With Smart Dispenser

Elbit Systems Launches Nanosatellite for Commercial Communications

US to Restrict Visas of Iranian Officials for Crackdown on Protesters

Israel Avoids Health Crisis With Last-Minute New Drug Budget

British PM Boris Johnson’s New Conservative Government Pledges to Take Action Against Anti-Israel BDS Movement

December 19, 2019 10:41 am
0

US Interior Secretary to Help Light National Menorah on White House Lawn

avatar by Jackson Richman / JNS.org

US Interior Secretary David Bernhardt. Photo: Wikimedia Commons.

JNS.org – US Interior Secretary David Bernhardt will help light the National Menorah on the Ellipse near the White House in Washington, DC, at 4 pm on Sunday—the first night of Hanukkah.

The holiday begins on the evening of Sunday, Dec. 22, and lasts through Monday, Dec. 30.

The annual ceremony celebrates its 40th year, notes Rabbi Levi Shemtov, executive vice president of American Friends of Lubavitch (Chabad). It was first lit in 1979 by President Jimmy Carter, and has been erected and lit every year since.

“The fundamental component of the celebration of Hanukkah is the publicizing of the miracle,” Shemtov told JNS. “Remembering the message of Hanukkah and ensuring that message reaches as wide an audience as possible.”

Related coverage

December 19, 2019 5:06 pm
0

Court Annuls Municipal BDS Campaign in Northern Spain Over ‘Violation of Fundamental Rights’

A Spanish court has found that a decision by the city hall of Camargo in Cantabria, northern Spain, to boycott...

“The White House is the most prominent location in the country,” he continued. “Putting something as symbolically powerful as the menorah sends that message across the nation. The message of light over might. Of truth over injustice. Of the power of the spirit.”

Often, the lighting of the menorah is done by a Jewish member of the current administration, typically a member of the president’s Cabinet. Bernhardt, who is not Jewish, will be lighting the shamash, the “helper candle.”

Since US President Donald Trump took office, former economic adviser Gary Cohn lit the menorah in December 2017, and former Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke lit the shamash the following year.

Thousands of people attend the annual public menorah-lighting event, which also features traditional holiday foods such as potato latkes and jelly doughnuts, and live entertainment, with a performance by the US Marine Band.

Tickets to the lighting are free.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2019 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.