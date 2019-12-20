Friday, December 20th | 22 Kislev 5780

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Israel’s Supreme Court Blocks State Prosecutor Appointment by Justice Minister

US National Security Advisor O’Brien Meets With Israeli Counterpart at White House

Report: Pence May Visit Israel in January for Auschwitz Ceremony

US Lawmakers Gift-Wrap an Impeachment Impasse Ahead of Holiday Break

Report: US Probe of Saudi Oil Attack Shows It Came From North

Israeli Town of Caesarea Named One of the 50 Best Places to Travel in 2020

Times Columnist Fantasizes Falsely About ‘Very Large Segment’ of Anti-Israel US Jews

MESA Again Demonstrates Its Contempt for Israel

Historical Revisionism at Cornell University

The Executive Order That Defines and Combats Antisemitism Without Stifling Speech

December 20, 2019 10:41 am
0

Israel’s Supreme Court Blocks State Prosecutor Appointment by Justice Minister

avatar by JNS.org

Israeli Justice Minister Amir Ohana speaks at a conference in the West Bank, Sept. 5, 2019. Photo: Hillel Maeir/Flash90.

JNS.org – Supreme Court Justice Menachem Mazuz drew ire after blocking the appointment of State Prosecutor Orly Ginsberg Ben-Ari by Justice Minister Amir Ohana (Likud).

The move on Wednesday comes after the retirement this week of former State Prosecutor Shai Nitzan.

The Movement for Quality Government in Israel had petitioned the Supreme Court against the appointment.

The organization’s chairman, Eliad Shraga, said “in the midst of a legal process against the charged [Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin] Netanyahu, the person who appointed Minister Ohana to his job and sent him for a very specific task—to eliminate the Prosecutor’s Office—he appoints a person who does not have the required abilities to act in the position,” reported Arutz Sheva.

Related coverage

December 20, 2019 8:58 am
0

Israeli Town of Caesarea Named One of the 50 Best Places to Travel in 2020

Caesarea, a town on Israel's Mediterranean coast, was listed as one of the 50 best places to visit in 2020...

Israel’s Attorney General Avichai Mandelblit also criticized the appointment, saying that Ohana should not have appointed her while in his caretaker position.

Ohana said, according to the report, that Ginsberg Ben-Ari “has served in the Prosecutor’s Office for 28 years, and she has extensive experience in law and finished her law degrees with honors. She is a modest character who has not seen exposure to the media, apparently because of her humble personality.”

He also took on the criticism of the appointment while the country is in political chaos and approaching its third elections in a year, saying on Tuesday, “I haven’t spoken to Attorney Orly Ginsberg Ben-Ari or with any of those presiding over Netanyahu’s files. The Attorney General is the authority on Netanyahu’s files. So what’s the concern? Can she do something against his will?”

Ohana add that “Orly Ben-Ari has more experience than Shai Nitzan did when he was appointed state attorney.”

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2019 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.