Jewish Congressional Democrats Urge Trump to Ditch ‘White Nationalist’ Adviser Stephen Miller

Twenty-five Jewish members of the US Congress who represent the Democratic Party have urged President Donald Trump to fire his long-serving adviser, Stephen Miller, asserting that Miller’s “documented support for white nationalist and virulently anti-immigrant tropes is wholly unacceptable and disqualifying for a government employee.”

In a letter sent to Trump’s office on Thursday, the legislators also took issue with the claim that criticism of Miller represented — in the words of another White House official last month — “a form of antisemitism” because the adviser was Jewish.

The letter stated: “We are also deeply troubled that your Administration is claiming that legitimate criticism of Miller is antisemitic simply because Miller is Jewish. Nothing could be further from the truth. Hateful ideology is not just unacceptable, it is un-American, irrespective of the faith, race, or nationality of the individual promoting it. Weaponizing antisemitism is incredibly dangerous – by muddying the waters, we are no longer able to see and fight against the real antisemites in our midst.”

Among the signatories to the letter were veteran Jewish Democratic legislators Nita Lowey (NY), Ted Deutch (FL), Brad Sherman (CA) and Steve Cohen (TN), along with freshmen congress members including Max Rose (NY), Elaine Luria (VA) and Josh Gottheimer (NJ).

Related coverage Eastern Mediterranean Bill Passed by US Congress Underlines Continued Strategic Partnership with Israel New legislation approved by the US Congress on Thursday will further cement Israel's role as a strategic partner in the...

Referring to recently-released emails written by Miller, the letter accused him of having “frequently disseminated the view of multiple hate groups supportive of white supremacy and other vile ideologies throughout [the election campaign of] 2016.”

It argued that Miller’s “distribution of materials fear-mongering about ‘white genocide’ and supporting eugenics-based immigration theories are particularly disturbing given his leadership of your Administration’s immigration policies.”

The letter ended with a call for Miller’s “immediate dismissal” from the White House staff.

“With America experiencing historic levels of antisemitism, xenophobia, racism, and white supremacy, there should be no place in our government and on any President’s staff for people propagating such views,” the letter said.