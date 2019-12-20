US National Security Advisor O’Brien Meets With Israeli Counterpart at White House

JNS.org – US National Security Advisor Robert O’Brien met with his Israeli counterpart, Meir Ben-Shabbat, at the White House on Wednesday to discuss the Iranian threat and other issues.

The two “reaffirmed the special relationship and unbreakable bond between the United States and Israel,” in which O’Brien “underscored the United States’ unwavering commitment to Israel’s security, and that the United States will safeguard and strengthen the overall security relationship, and the commitment of the United States to Israel’s security and support for Israel’s right to defend itself,” according to a statement issued by Israel’s government after the meeting.

“The two agreed to continue close coordination on countering Iran’s destabilizing influence and activities in the region, as well as monitoring the ramifications of unrest within Iran,” continued the statement.

They also discussed the security and defense situations regarding Iraq, Syria and Lebanon, in addition to other regional issues.