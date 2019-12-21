Saturday, December 21st | 23 Kislev 5780

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Twitter Suspends Accounts Linked to Saudi Spying Case

Muslim Nations Consider Gold, Barter Trade to Beat Sanctions

Iran’s Rouhani Welcomes Japan Opt-Out of US-Led Naval Mission in Gulf

Russia, Backed by China, Casts 14th UN Veto on Syria to Block Cross-Border Aid

In Mass Email, University of Illinois Student Gov’t Leader Rejects Conflation of ‘Antisemitism and Anti-Zionism’

Idina Menzel Releases Holiday Album With Two Hanukkah Songs

Israeli PM Netanyahu Calls ICC Move to Probe Alleged War Crimes in Palestinian Areas ‘Baseless and Outrageous’

Eastern Mediterranean Bill Passed by US Congress Underlines Continued Strategic Partnership with Israel

Canadian Jewish Group Raises Concerns About ‘Extremist’ Speakers at Toronto Islamic Conference

In Final 2019 Democratic Debate, Candidates Challenge Trump’s Mideast Agenda

December 21, 2019 12:43 pm
0

Iran’s Rouhani Welcomes Japan Opt-Out of US-Led Naval Mission in Gulf

avatar by Reuters and Algemeiner Staff

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and Iranian President Hassan Rouhani meet in Tokyo, Japan, December 20, 2019. Photo: Charly Triballeau/Pool via REUTERS.

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani on Saturday welcomed Japan’s decision not to join a US-led naval mission in the Gulf, in remarks carried on state television.

Friction between Tehran and Washington has increased since last year when US President Donald Trump pulled the United States out of Iran’s 2015 nuclear deal with six nations and re-imposed sanctions on the country, crippling its economy.

Washington proposed the naval mission after several attacks took place in May and June on international merchant vessels, including Saudi tankers, in Gulf waters, which the United States blamed on Iran. Tehran denies the accusations.

In July, Iranian forces seized a British tanker in the Gulf after British marines captured an Iranian vessel in the Strait of Gibraltar. Both ships were later released.

“Japan has announced it will not take part in the Americans’ plans for security in the (Gulf) region … which is something we welcome,” Rouhani said on state TV after returning from a visit to Malaysia and Japan.

“Japan is sending a surveillance vessel but not to the Gulf and the Strait of Hormuz,” he added.

Japan, a US ally maintaining friendly ties with Iran, is looking to launch its own operation rather than joining the US-led mission to protect shipping in the region.

The planned Japanese operation is set to cover high seas in the Gulf of Oman, the northern Arabian Sea, and the Gulf of Aden, but not the Strait of Hormuz.

According to a draft plan approved by parties in the ruling coalition, Japan will deploy a destroyer and P-3C patrol aircraft for gathering information in the Gulf region — the source of nearly 90 percent of Japan’s crude oil imports.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2019 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.