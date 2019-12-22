“The Late Late Show” host James Corden debuted a music video on Thursday night for a Hanukkah song he made with his celebrity friends, actors Zach Braff, Josh Peck and Christopher Mintz-Plasse, and singer Charlie Puth.

The track was titled “A Week and a Day,” and highlights various aspects of the eight day festival. Their group is named Boyz II Menorah, a homage to the iconic 90s boyband Boys II Men.

Corden opens the video saying, “Girl, it’s that special time of year, the festival of lights, but ain’t no light shine brighter, than the one in your eyes.”

“Got a week and a day of love this Hanukkah, girl,” Peck sings. The Drake and Josh alum is followed by Mintz-Plasse, of “Superbad” fame, who sings, “Got a week and a day to show you how much I care.” Puth continues, “Got a week and a day of presents for a girl that shines brighter than any menorah.” Then Braff chimes in, singing, “When you light the candles, baby, I wanna be there.”

In the video, the band also spins on an oversized dreidel, does a choreographed dance number and opens various Jewish-themed presents, which include Hanukkah branded socks, a bottle of Manischewitz wine, a Ruth Bader Ginsburg figurine, and a bagel with cream cheese and lox.

“A Week and a Day” is also available on iTunes.