IDF Stops Knife-Wielding Palestinian Man Who Entered Israel From Gaza

A Palestinian armed with a knife attempted to infiltrate Israel from the Hamas-ruled Gaza Strip on Monday.

According to the sraeli news site Walla, the man crossed the border, drew a knife and advanced toward a group of IDF soldiers. He was shot and arrested, and then airlifted to a hospital in Beersheba. No soldiers were injured.

The latest incident came as tensions have again risen on the always-volatile Israel-Gaza border.

Last Thursday, a rocket was fired by Palestinian terrorists from Gaza into southern Israel, falling in the Kibbutz Kfar Aza area.

In response, IDF aerial vehicles retaliated against Hamas targets. Israel holds the terror group, which controls Gaza, responsible for all terror activity emanating from the enclave.

Later on Thursday night, another rocket was fired, setting off alert sirens in the border town of Sderot and nearby communities. The rocket was intercepted by Israeli air defenses.

IDF fighter planes retaliated against a Hamas weapons manufacturing facility in northern Gaza in the early morning hours of Friday.

Shortly before the latest infiltration, Yoav Galant, a member of the Security Cabinet and a retired IDF general, said that Israel must tread carefully and use “common sense” to guide its Gaza policy, adding that it must act “from its head and not its gut.”