Monday, December 23rd | 26 Kislev 5780

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Columbia University Faces Second Recent Complaint Alleging Antisemitic Discrimination

‘We Need a Hanukkah Miracle,’ Says Sister of Israeli-American Woman Imprisoned in Russia

Jewish NASA Astronaut Sends ‘Happy Hanukkah’ Greeting From Space

Anti-Israel Congresswoman Rashida Tlaib Mocked for Hanukkah Message

Democrats for Palestine?

Erdogan Says Turkey Will Increase Military Support to Libya if Necessary

IDF Stops Knife-Wielding Palestinian Man Who Entered Israel From Gaza

Via’s Tel Aviv Shuttle Service Bubble Reaches 4,500 Daily Passengers Milestone

In the Face of Rising Antisemitism, Look to Italian Holocaust Survivor and Politician Liliana Segre

In Hanukkah Greeting, Trump Says He Will ‘Continue to Stand With the Jewish People’

December 23, 2019 3:28 pm
0

Jewish NASA Astronaut Sends ‘Happy Hanukkah’ Greeting From Space

avatar by Shiryn Ghermezian

Crew member Jessica Meir of the US waves behind a glass wall during a final news conference ahead of a mission to the International Space Station (ISS), in Baikonur, Kazakhstan, Sept. 24, 2019. Photo: Reuters / Shamil Zhumatov.

American Jewish NASA astronaut Jessica Meir tweeted a “Happy Hanukkah” message from the International Space Station on Sunday.

“Happy Hanukkah to all those who celebrate it on Earth!” Meir, 42, posted on Twitter along with a photo of her feet, covered with socks designed with menorahs and Star of Davids, floating atop windows that provide a view of Earth down below.

Meir’s late father, born in Iraq, immigrated with his family to pre-state Israel as a young child and fought in the War of Independence in 1948, according to JTA.

He took a job as a doctor in Sweden, where he met Meir’s mother, and the couple later moved to Maine, where Meir was born.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2019 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.