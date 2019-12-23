Jewish NASA Astronaut Sends ‘Happy Hanukkah’ Greeting From Space

American Jewish NASA astronaut Jessica Meir tweeted a “Happy Hanukkah” message from the International Space Station on Sunday.

“Happy Hanukkah to all those who celebrate it on Earth!” Meir, 42, posted on Twitter along with a photo of her feet, covered with socks designed with menorahs and Star of Davids, floating atop windows that provide a view of Earth down below.

Meir’s late father, born in Iraq, immigrated with his family to pre-state Israel as a young child and fought in the War of Independence in 1948, according to JTA.

He took a job as a doctor in Sweden, where he met Meir’s mother, and the couple later moved to Maine, where Meir was born.