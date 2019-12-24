Tuesday, December 24th | 26 Kislev 5780

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Israel Aerospace Industries Opens Innovation Center With Starburst Accelerator

US Restores Assistance for Palestinian Security Services, Humanitarian and Civilian Purpose

Israel Intends to Fight Back Against War-Crimes Probe by International Criminal Court

Blue and White MK: Netanyahu Should Be Removed by the People, Not Judges

UN Body Reportedly Set to Release ‘Blacklist’ on Israeli Settlement Companies

German Political Parties ‘Infected by Antisemitism Virus,’ Says Jewish Leader

‘New York Times’ Ranks Israeli Series ‘Prisoners of War’ Top Show of Decade

Democratic Candidate for House Compares Palestinians to African-Americans Under Jim Crow

Turkey, Russia Talk Syria as Thousands Flee Bombing

Illinois GOP Letting Voters Know About Holocaust Denier Running for Congress

December 24, 2019 6:22 am
0

Israel Opposes Turkey-Libya Maritime Border Accord

avatar by Reuters and Algemeiner Staff

Turkish drilling vessel Yavuz sets sail in Izmit Bay, on its way to the Mediterranean Sea, off the port of Dilovasi, Turkey, June 20, 2019. Photo: Reuters / Murad Sezer.

Israel opposes an accord signed last month between Libya and Turkey mapping out maritime boundaries in the eastern Mediterranean, but the deal was unlikely to lead to a conflict with Turkey, Israel‘s foreign minister said on Monday.

The deal between Ankara and Tripoli carves out a corridor of maritime boundaries between Libya and Turkey, potentially clearing the way for oil and gas exploration there.

Greece, which is a close ally of Israel and is at odds with Turkey over a host of issues, called the accord absurd because it ignored the presence of the Greek island of Crete between the coasts of Turkey and Libya.

The Israeli government had previously made no public comment on the accord, though Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will travel to Greece next week to solidify plans with Greece and Cyprus to build a subsea pipeline to export gas from Israel to Europe.

Related coverage

December 24, 2019 11:21 am
0

US Restores Assistance for Palestinian Security Services, Humanitarian and Civilian Purpose

Part of the $1.37 trillion spending bill that US President Donald Trump signed on Friday included $150 million split evenly between assistance for...

Nicosia said that Netanyahu had told Cyprus’ president last Friday that the maritime deal was to be condemned as “illegal.”

Asked to confirm the Cypriot account, Foreign Minister Yisrael Katz said: “That is the official position of Israel. But that doesn’t mean we are sending battleships to confront Turkey.”

Katz, in a television interview with Israel‘s Channel 13, said that while Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan was an adversary, he did not think Israel nor NATO-member Turkey was looking for a conflict.

“We have no desire, and Turkey has no desire for a confrontation with Israel,” he said.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2019 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.