December 24, 2019 9:38 am
0

Netanyahu Thanks Christians for ‘Standing Up With Israel,’ in Christmas Eve Message

avatar by Algemeiner Staff

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his wife Sara deliver a Christmas Eve message, Dec. 24, 2019. Photo: Screenshot.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu issued a Christmas greeting on Monday, ahead of the start of the holiday.

“Merry Christmas to all our Christian friends in Israel and around the world,” Netanyahu said, standing alongside his wife Sara.

“The State of Israel is the culmination of so many prophecies and our deepest held values,” the prime minister stated. “We share the common civilization, the Judeo-Christian civilization, that has given the world the values of freedom, individual liberty, the sanctity of life and the belief in one God.”

“We are proud of our traditions,” he added. “We are proud of our Christian friends. The State of Israel would not have come into being if it weren’t for the avid support of Christians in the 19th century, in the 20th century as well and in the 21st century.”

Netanyahu concluded, “We know that we have no better friends around the world than our Christian friends. So thank you. Thank you all for standing up with Israel, standing up for the truth. Merry Christmas.”

Watch Netanyahu’s message below:

