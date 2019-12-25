Guinness Certifies Dreidel Made by New York Jewelers as World’s Most Valuable

New York City jewelers have created the world’s most valuable dreidel, valued at $70,000, according to Guinness World Records.

It took Estate Diamond Jewelry almost four months to make the custom-designed piece, which features the traditional Hebrew symbols, all diamond-encrusted.

At the tip of the dreidel is a 4.20-carat round brilliant-cut diamond and the entire dreidel stands 10.8 cm off the ground.

The body of the dreidel is made from 18k yellow gold, while the Hebrew letters are made with 18k white gold and have 222 modern round brilliant diamonds inlaid into the symbols.

This is the first time Estate Diamond Jewelry, which has been collecting rare and vintage engagement rings for over 40 years, has earned a Guinness World Records title.

“The inspiring message of Chanukah has always resonated with us and we love whimsical jewelry, so naturally, we have always tried to get our hands on an important antique dreidel to add to the collection,” Estate Diamond Jewelers said in a blog post. “The indented edges of the faces, the sharp diagonal lines of the pavilion, and the straight top are strong themes of the Art Deco Era. The final design was heavily inspired by the Chrysler Building (which is only a few blocks away from our showroom) and is one of the most revered Art Deco icons.”

Afshin Shaddaie of Estate Diamond Jewelry said, “It has been a very high honor receiving this record title. It has been one of our greatest accomplishments in 2019.”