Wednesday, December 25th | 27 Kislev 5780

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

President Rivlin Lights Hanukkah Candles With Ultra-Secretive IDF Unit

Israel’s Christian Population Grows, Shines in Education

Report: Netanyahu Puts Jordan Valley Annexation on Hold

2019 Immigration to Israel Hits Highest Number in a Decade

Johnson Hanukkah Message: ‘Every Decent Person’ Will Help Fight Antisemitism

Ahead of Likud Primaries, Sa’ar Says He Will Appoint Netanyahu President If Elected

Israel’s Harel, Canada’s Manulife to Invest in US Real Estate

Pope Defends Migrants, Calls for Peace in Christmas Message

Military Jet Crashes in Northwest Iran, Killing Two Pilots: Agency

Just Another Way for the Palestinians to Avoid Peace

December 25, 2019 10:04 am
0

Israel’s Harel, Canada’s Manulife to Invest in US Real Estate

avatar by Reuters and Algemeiner Staff

The headquarters of Harel Insurance Investments, in Ramat Gan, Israel. Photo: Zairon via Wikimedia Commons.

Israel’s Harel Insurance Investments and Financial Services said on Wednesday it would invest up to $1.2 billion together with Canada’s Manulife Investment Management in US real estate.

Manulife Investment Management is the investment arm of Toronto-based Manulife Financial Corp .

Harel said the two firms will invest in offices, industrial properties and residential real estate.

This agreement is part of Harel’s strategy to diversify its real estate portfolio with the aim of creating steady yields for its clients at low risk, the firm said.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2019 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.