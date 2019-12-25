Man Wearing Kippah Punched in Latest Attack on Jews in New York City

The spate of violent attacks against unsuspecting Orthodox Jews in New York City continued on Tuesday, as a man wearing a kippah was brutally assaulted by a group of teenagers who filmed the beating for fun.

The incident took place on Union Street just a few houses off the corner of Kingston Avenue, a bustling spot in Crown Heights, the Jewish community news outlet crownheights.info reported.

Happy Chanukah from Crown Heights… This from earlier this evening (apx 6 pm) and is being investigated as a hate crime. A young person assaults a Chassidic Jew from behind and another films… pic.twitter.com/RfSvKWQuI9 — Motti Seligson (@mottiseligson) December 25, 2019

The victim had been walking toward Kingston Avenue at approximately 6 p.m. when eight African American teens began following him. Once they closed in on their target, the victim was punched in the head and knocked to the ground. One of the teens filmed the incident on his cellphone.

After the teens ran off, the victim made his way to 770 Eastern Parkway — the headquarters of the Chabad movement — where police were called. According to the Shomrim, a communal security agency, the NYPD Hate Crimes Task Force is now investigating the incident.

The Anti-Defamation League (ADL) announced on Wednesday that it is offering a reward of up to $10,000 for information leading to the arrest of the assailants.

“We are appalled at the sheer frequency and aggressive nature of these incidents,” said Evan Bernstein — regional director for ADL New York and New Jersey — in a statement. “They’re made particularly heinous by the fact they are occurring during a time when society is supposed to come together in peace for the holidays, and as the Jewish community is particularly on edge, reeling from the deadly attack in Jersey City on December 10.”

Continued Bernstein: “Enough is enough; now is the time for society to come together in rejection of this hate and for public officials and community leaders to speak up, lead by example, and demand meaningful change to protect the Jewish community.”

On Monday, a 65-year-old Jewish man wearing a kippah was attacked in Manhattan by an assailant who reportedly yelled, “F–k you, Jew bastard.”

A suspect, 28-year-old Steven Jorge of Miami, was arrested following the assault — which took place on E. 41st Street, near 3rd Avenue — and charged with a hate crime.

The victim was transported by an ambulance to a hospital for treatment of his injuries.

ADL CEO Jonathan Greenblatt tweeted on Wednesday, “It’s sad that, on a day when so many celebrate, we find ourselves yet again confronting violent #antisemitism on the streets of #NYC. @ADL working with @NYPDnews as they try to find assailants. Hoping 2020 will bring more peace and less prejudice.”

It’s sad that, on a day when so many celebrate, we find ourselves yet again confronting violent #antisemitism on the streets of #NYC. @ADL working with @NYPDnews as they try to find assailants. Hoping 2020 will bring more peace and less prejudice. https://t.co/OxNiSXi8Bm — Jonathan Greenblatt (@JGreenblattADL) December 25, 2019

Former New York State Assemblyman Dov Hikind said in a statement on Tuesday, “The attacks against Jews are out of control and we must have a concrete strategy to address the rise of these attacks.”

“What is happening in NYC, with attacks against Jews has created a deep and growing concern in our community,” he continued. “I am often asked if we are living in a pre-Nazi Germany environment. My answer is always no, but the very fact I’m asked this question should be enough to sound the alarm and mobilize us to act.”

Hikind — speaking on behalf of a new group he has established, Americans Against Antisemitism — urged New York County District Attorney Cyrus Vance, Jr. to “send a clear message regarding hate crimes — if you hate, you will pay a very steep price.”