Federal Lawsuit Filed Against Anti-Israel Protesters at Michigan Synagogue

It also sought unspecified retribution for emotional distress.
“The conduct of the protesters is having an adverse emotional effect on Jewish children and young adults who, approaching the synagogue, see the signs/placards insulting their religion and denouncing their loyalty to Israel,” stated the lawsuit.
Ann Arbor Mayor Christopher Taylor, protester Henry Herskovitz and his two organizations—Jewish Witnesses for Peace, and Palestinian Friends and Deir Yassin Remembered—are listed as defendants.
Deir Yassin Remembered has been labeled as a Holocaust-denying group by the Southern Poverty Law Center.
Herskovitz said his organization seeks to hold those in the synagogue accountable for supporting Israel.
While Taylor and other city officials have criticized the protests and want them to cease, they’ve noted they’re unable to stop them because of the First Amendment, reported MLive.com.
“The city has worked with synagogue leadership and congregants for years on this issue,” said Taylor. “I recognize the pain caused by the protesters, and it’s disgusting. We believe we’ve acted in accordance with our legal obligations.”