Federal Lawsuit Filed Against Anti-Israel Protesters at Michigan Synagogue

JNS.org – A member of Beth Israel Congregation in Ann Arbor, Mich., is suing anti-Israel protesters and city leaders over weekly demonstrations outside the synagogue.

The 85-page complaint was filed in the US District Court for Eastern Michigan.

“The First Amendment right of free speech does not entitle a speaker to use that right repeatedly to bludgeon, for weeks and years at a time, in the same location,” stated the lawsuit. “The First Amendment … is subject to appropriate limitations on its continued and repeated usage.”

The lawsuit, filed on behalf of Beth Israel Congregation member Marvin Gerber, claims that the demonstrations violate Ann Arbor ordinances and calls for restrictions on what it deems “harassing conduct.”

