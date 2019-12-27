Iranian Ambassador Blames Jewish Media Domination for Reuters Story of 1,500 Protesters Killed

Reuters reported:

After days of protests across Iran last month, Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei appeared impatient. Gathering his top security and government officials together, he issued an order: Do whatever it takes to stop them. About 1,500 people were killed during less than two weeks of unrest that started on Nov. 15. The toll, provided to Reuters by three Iranian interior ministry officials, included at least 17 teenagers and about 400 women as well as some members of the security forces and police.

Iran is very upset at this story. That discomfort has proven, yet again, that Iran is antisemitic.

The Iranian ambassador to the UK, Hamid Baeidinejad, tweeted:

Reuters News Agency, part of Thomson Reuters which was sold to a Canadian Zionist figure by its original British company several years ago, has unfortunately in recent years pursued a policy of prejudice and lies against Iran. … Reuters policy is in line with the policy that [Rupert] Murdoch, the owner of the Zionist media empire, had formally stated years ago: Jewish-owned media in the world have a duty to support Israel. Not surprisingly, the same top priority today comes from Reuters‘ Canadian and Zionist owner from Toronto, supporting Israel.

An Iranian diplomat is tweeting antisemitic conspiracy theories.

The Canadian he is referring to is David Binet, president and chief executive officer of the Woodbridge Company, which controls over 60% of Thomson Reuters stock.

The only sources that Binet is Jewish comes from antisemitic sites, although some Jews do have that surname. I see nothing linking Binet with any Zionist causes or charities. Not to mention that Reuters is hardly Zionist!

If Iran was against antisemitism as it always claims, it would fire Baeidinejad. Instead, the official state media Tehran Times and Mehr News proudly reported on the tweets — scrubbing his mention of the word “Jewish” in their English translations, proving that the regime knows very well that the diplomat is an antisemite and repeating the official Iranian position that Jews control the media.

