Friday, December 27th | 29 Kislev 5780

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Tiffany Haddish Thanks ‘Jewish Sisters, Brothers’ for Teaching Her How to Light Hanukkah Menorah

Insanity Is No Excuse

Leviathan Gas Field to Start Up After Israeli Ministry Grants Approval

Top US Jewish Group Praises Country of Georgia for Plan to Open Jerusalem Cultural Center

‘Open Season on Jews in New York’: Assault on Young Mother Among Latest Antisemitic Attacks Reported in City

Egypt to Reopen Historic Synagogue in Alexandria

Iranian Ambassador Blames Jewish Media Domination for Reuters Story of 1,500 Protesters Killed

Who Controls International Bodies?

2019 Record Year for Digital Health in Israel, Data Shows

Should Israel Sign Non-Aggression Pacts With Arab Countries?

December 27, 2019 11:06 am
0

Iranian Ambassador Blames Jewish Media Domination for Reuters Story of 1,500 Protesters Killed

avatar by Elder of Ziyon

Opinion

People walk near a burnt bank, after protests against increased fuel prices, in Tehran, Iran, Nov. 20, 2019. Photo: Nazanin Tabatabaee / WANA (West Asia News Agency) via Reuters.

Reuters reported:

After days of protests across Iran last month, Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei appeared impatient. Gathering his top security and government officials together, he issued an order: Do whatever it takes to stop them.

About 1,500 people were killed during less than two weeks of unrest that started on Nov. 15. The toll, provided to Reuters by three Iranian interior ministry officials, included at least 17 teenagers and about 400 women as well as some members of the security forces and police.

Iran is very upset at this story. That discomfort has proven, yet again, that Iran is antisemitic.

The Iranian ambassador to the UK, Hamid Baeidinejad, tweeted:

Reuters News Agencypart of Thomson Reuters which was sold to a Canadian Zionist figure by its original British company several years ago, has unfortunately in recent years pursued a policy of prejudice and lies against Iran. …

Reuters policy is in line with the policy that [Rupert] Murdoch, the owner of the Zionist media empire, had formally stated years ago: Jewish-owned media in the world have a duty to support Israel. Not surprisingly, the same top priority today comes from Reuters‘ Canadian and Zionist owner from Toronto, supporting Israel.

An Iranian diplomat is tweeting antisemitic conspiracy theories.

The Canadian he is referring to is David Binet, president and chief executive officer of the Woodbridge Company, which controls over 60% of Thomson Reuters stock.

The only sources that Binet is Jewish comes from antisemitic sites, although some Jews do have that surname. I see nothing linking Binet with any Zionist causes or charities. Not to mention that Reuters is hardly Zionist!

If Iran was against antisemitism as it always claims, it would fire Baeidinejad. Instead, the official state media Tehran Times and Mehr News proudly reported on the tweets — scrubbing his mention of the word “Jewish” in their English translations, proving that the regime knows very well that the diplomat is an antisemite and repeating the official Iranian position that Jews control the media.

Elder of Ziyon has been blogging about Israel and the Arab world for a really long time now. He also controls the world, but deep down, you already knew that.

The opinions presented by Algemeiner bloggers are solely theirs and do not represent those of The Algemeiner, its publishers or editors. If you would like to share your views with a blog post on The Algemeiner, please be in touch through our Contact page.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2019 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.