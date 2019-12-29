Sunday, December 29th | 1 Tevet 5780

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Israeli Prime Minister, President Voice ‘Outrage’ Over New York Stabbing Attack on Worshipers at Rabbi’s House

Dutch Anti-Islam Lawmaker Ends Mohammad Cartoon Contest Within Hours

Truck Bomb Kills at Least 90 in Mogadishu

Reform’s Embrace of Reparations Won’t Advance Justice

A Long-Awaited Holiday Gift for Victims of Terror

Hamas Has Lost Its Mojo in Gaza

Major Jewish Groups ‘Horrified,’ Call for Special FBI Task Force in Wake of Latest Violent Attack Against Jews

Five Wounded, Two Critical After Stabbing Attack on Jewish Worshipers at Hanukkah Celebration in New York

Iran Summons Kuwait Envoy in Tehran to Protest ‘Anti-Iranian’ Meeting

Iran Could Take ‘Provocative Actions’ in Middle East: Top US Navy Official

December 29, 2019 10:24 am
0

Dutch Anti-Islam Lawmaker Ends Mohammad Cartoon Contest Within Hours

avatar by Reuters and Algemeiner Staff

Dutch anti-Islam politician Geert Wilders appears in court, in Amsterdam, Netherlands, June 25, 2019. Photo: REUTERS/Eva Plevier.

Dutch anti-Islam lawmaker Geert Wilders said on Sunday he had ended a contest for cartoons caricaturing the Prophet Mohammad, only hours after announcing the contentious event.

In a tweet posted on Sunday morning, Wilders said international attention on the contest had enabled him to make a point about the importance of freedom of speech.

“Mission accomplished. End of contest,” he wrote above a picture of what he said was the winning drawing, depicting an angry-looking man with a beard.

Images of the Prophet Mohammad are traditionally forbidden in Islam as idolatrous. Caricatures are regarded by most Muslims as highly offensive.

Wilders canceled a similar contest in August last year after police arrested a man who had threatened to kill him over his plan.

At the time, plans to hold the contest also prompted large demonstrations in Pakistan and Wilders said he felt the danger of violence against innocent people was too great.

Wilders’ anti-Islam Freedom Party is the second largest in Dutch parliament, but is not part of the government.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2019 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.