Suspect Who Injured Five Jewish Worshipers in Stabbing Attack at Rabbi’s House in Monsey, New York Identified

The suspect in Saturday night’s machete attack at a rabbi’s home in Monsey, New York has been identified.

Police sources named the suspect as Grafton E. Thomas, 37, of Greenwood Lake, New York, CBS News reported on Sunday.

Thomas was captured shortly after midnight in Harlem, near W. 144th Street and Adam Clayton Powell Jr. Boulevard in New York City. Local affiliate CBS2 broadcast video of him being led out of the police precinct in a white jumpsuit.

According to CNN, a law enforcement source said Thomas was arrested with “blood all over him.”

Thomas was charged with five counts of attempted murder and one count of burglary. USA Today reports that he pleaded not guilty and bail was set at $5 million.

Thomas allegedly used a machete to attack Hasidic Jews gathered at the home of Rabbi Chaim Rottenberg, who had congregated for a Hanukkah candle-lighting ceremony. Five people were injured in the attack, two of them critically.

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo said that in the wake of the attack, he will propose a new law classifying such incidents as acts of domestic terrorism.

“These are terrorists in our country perpetrating terrorism on other Americans, and that’s how we should treat it and that’s how I want the laws in this state to treat it,” he said.