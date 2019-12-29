Sunday, December 29th | 1 Tevet 5780

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Suspect Who Injured Five Jewish Worshipers in Stabbing Attack at Rabbi’s House in Monsey, New York Identified

Hanukkah – Our Trust Deed to History

Israeli Prime Minister, President Voice ‘Outrage’ Over New York Stabbing Attack on Worshipers at Rabbi’s House

Dutch Anti-Islam Lawmaker Ends Mohammad Cartoon Contest Within Hours

Truck Bomb Kills at Least 90 in Mogadishu

Reform’s Embrace of Reparations Won’t Advance Justice

A Long-Awaited Holiday Gift for Victims of Terror

Hamas Has Lost Its Mojo in Gaza

Major Jewish Groups ‘Horrified,’ Call for Special FBI Task Force in Wake of Latest Violent Attack Against Jews

Five Wounded, Two Critical After Stabbing Attack on Jewish Worshipers at Hanukkah Celebration in New York

December 29, 2019 1:26 pm
0

Suspect Who Injured Five Jewish Worshipers in Stabbing Attack at Rabbi’s House in Monsey, New York Identified

avatar by Benjamin Kerstein

The suspect in a stabbing attack on a Jewish home in Monsey, New York, identified as Grafton E. Thomas, is escorted by police following his arrest, December 29, 2019. Photo: screenshot.

The suspect in Saturday night’s machete attack at a rabbi’s home in Monsey, New York has been identified.

Police sources named the suspect as Grafton E. Thomas, 37, of Greenwood Lake, New York, CBS News reported on Sunday.

Thomas was captured shortly after midnight in Harlem, near W. 144th Street and Adam Clayton Powell Jr. Boulevard in New York City. Local affiliate CBS2 broadcast video of him being led out of the police precinct in a white jumpsuit.

According to CNN, a law enforcement source said Thomas was arrested with “blood all over him.”

Thomas was charged with five counts of attempted murder and one count of burglary. USA Today reports that he pleaded not guilty and bail was set at $5 million.

Thomas allegedly used a machete to attack Hasidic Jews gathered at the home of Rabbi Chaim Rottenberg, who had congregated for a Hanukkah candle-lighting ceremony. Five people were injured in the attack, two of them critically.

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo said that in the wake of the attack, he will propose a new law classifying such incidents as acts of domestic terrorism.

“These are terrorists in our country perpetrating terrorism on other Americans, and that’s how we should treat it and that’s how I want the laws in this state to treat it,” he said.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2019 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.