Antisemitic Graffiti Found Sprayed Across North London Neighborhoods

Antisemitic graffiti was found on a north London synagogue and local businesses on Saturday night.

Most of the graffiti is of a Star of David in red and the numbers “911,” a possible reference to antisemitic conspiracy theories surrounding the September 11, 2001, terrorist attacks. It appeared in the Hampstead and Belsize Park areas.

Local councilor Oliver Cooper tweeted, “I am walking around Hampstead documenting all the antisemitic graffiti that mars our community this morning, and just got to South Hampstead Synagogue. This is a place of peace and prayer, desecrated by the world’s oldest hatred.”

Local daily The News and Star quoted Cooper as saying, “I’ve had to report antisemitic graffiti in Hampstead a number of times before, including by a banned neo-Nazi group, but I have never seen anything approaching this extent.”

The local member of parliament, Tulip Siddiq, called the graffiti “unbelievable, senseless, disgusting antisemitism.”

The Metropolitan Police said it was stepping up patrols in the affected areas and was taking the incident “seriously.”