Monday, December 30th | 3 Tevet 5780

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Israeli Convicted of Assault for Spitting on Polish Envoy

Israel’s Netanyahu Praises ‘Important’ US Strikes Against Iran-Backed Militia in Iraq and Syria

New York Woman Who Was Freed on Bail After Attacking Three Jewish Women Rearrested a Day Later for Another Assault

New York Times Editors Falsely Blame Bret Stephens for ‘Mistake’ in Column on Jewish Genius

Federal Hate Crimes Charges Filed Against Monsey Stabbing Attack Suspect

Law Enforcement Believes Monsey Attack Suspect May Have Beaten and Stabbed a Jewish Man in November

‘I Remember You Guys!’: A Day on Patrol in Crown Heights With the Guardian Angels, Amid Antisemitism Surge

Leading Black, Jewish Legislators in US Congress Unite in Condemnation of Antisemitic Attack in Monsey

American Pogrom

Six Tech Sectors That Haven’t Lived Up to Their Potential — Yet

December 30, 2019 12:38 pm
0

Leading Black, Jewish Legislators in US Congress Unite in Condemnation of Antisemitic Attack in Monsey

avatar by Algemeiner Staff

Rep. John Lewis (D-GA) was among the black and Jewish legislators in the US Congress warning against rising antisemitism. Photo: House TV via Reuters.

Three leading African American congressional representatives joined with their Jewish colleagues on Sunday to condemn the stabbing attack at a Hanukkah party in Monsey that left five of the guests wounded.

The Leadership of the Congressional Caucus on Black-Jewish Relations declared in a statement that the incident on Saturday night had to be seen in the context of rising antisemitism in the US and internationally.

“We condemn in the strongest possible terms the antisemitic attack in Rabbi Chaim Rottenberg’s home in Monsey, New York, during the Jewish holiday of Hanukkah,” the statement read.  “This surge in antisemitic attacks is a disturbing trend both here in the United States and abroad. We cannot tolerate these discriminatory, hateful, and cowardly acts. We stand with the victims in Monsey, their families, and the entire Jewish community who have been victims of violent attacks during Hanukkah, a holiday that celebrates religious freedom.”

The statement was signed by veteran civil rights leader Rep. John Lewis (D-GA) — who announced on Sunday that he had been diagnosed with pancreatic cancer — along with Caucus Co-Chairs Rep. Brenda Lawrence (D-MI) and Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz (D-FL), Rep. Will Hurd (R-TX) and Rep. Lee Zeldin (R-NY).

“Every individual in this country deserves to feel safe and worship without fear,” the statement continued. “It is this commitment to diversity that has made the United States a beacon of hope and a place of sanctuary for people around the world. The Caucus will continue to stand united in fighting for liberty and justice for all.”

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2019 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.