Leading Black, Jewish Legislators in US Congress Unite in Condemnation of Antisemitic Attack in Monsey

Three leading African American congressional representatives joined with their Jewish colleagues on Sunday to condemn the stabbing attack at a Hanukkah party in Monsey that left five of the guests wounded.

The Leadership of the Congressional Caucus on Black-Jewish Relations declared in a statement that the incident on Saturday night had to be seen in the context of rising antisemitism in the US and internationally.

“We condemn in the strongest possible terms the antisemitic attack in Rabbi Chaim Rottenberg’s home in Monsey, New York, during the Jewish holiday of Hanukkah,” the statement read. “This surge in antisemitic attacks is a disturbing trend both here in the United States and abroad. We cannot tolerate these discriminatory, hateful, and cowardly acts. We stand with the victims in Monsey, their families, and the entire Jewish community who have been victims of violent attacks during Hanukkah, a holiday that celebrates religious freedom.”

The statement was signed by veteran civil rights leader Rep. John Lewis (D-GA) — who announced on Sunday that he had been diagnosed with pancreatic cancer — along with Caucus Co-Chairs Rep. Brenda Lawrence (D-MI) and Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz (D-FL), Rep. Will Hurd (R-TX) and Rep. Lee Zeldin (R-NY).

“Every individual in this country deserves to feel safe and worship without fear,” the statement continued. “It is this commitment to diversity that has made the United States a beacon of hope and a place of sanctuary for people around the world. The Caucus will continue to stand united in fighting for liberty and justice for all.”