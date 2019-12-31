Tuesday, December 31st | 3 Tevet 5780

December 31, 2019 10:26 am
Tesla Expected to Hit Israeli Roads, Launching in 2020

avatar by JNS.org

A 2018 Tesla Model S. Photo: Wikimedia Commons.

JNS.org – Tesla will start to hit Israeli roads come January. Globes first reported the development on Monday.

The electric-car company, founded by Elon Musk, will open a pop-up store in the Ramat Aviv Mall in North Tel Aviv.

It will allow customers, for a fee, to place advanced orders for a vehicle. The car’s starting price is estimated to be around $72,300 (about NIS 250,000), reported Calcalist.

Tesla registered last month as a fully owned subsidiary company in the Jewish state, named Tesla Motors Israel Ltd., reported Globes. 

