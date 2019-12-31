Tuesday, December 31st | 4 Tevet 5780

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Israeli Actress Gal Gadot Named 1 of 5 Breakout Stars of Decade by Hollywood Reporter

Trump Blames Iran as Protests Erupt Outside US Embassy in Iraq

The December Doldrums in Full Force

US Jewish Leaders Condemn Deadly Weekend Shooting Attack at Texas Church

At Last Minute, Israeli UN Envoy Danny Danon’s Term Extended Again, Until May

Israeli-American Woman Jailed in Russia on Drug Charges Secretly Moved to New Prison, Without Warm Clothes

Israel’s Foreign Minister Warns Iran Not to ‘Drag Us Into’ Iraq Crisis

Startup Employees Make Double the Average Israeli Wage, Report Says

Israel Economic Growth Slows to 3.3%, Weakest Since 2015

Israel Can Be a World Leader in Personalized Medicine, IIA Chief Says

December 31, 2019 4:12 pm
0

US Jewish Leaders Condemn Deadly Weekend Shooting Attack at Texas Church

avatar by Algemeiner Staff

Two people died in the shooting attack on the West Freeway Church in Texas. Photo: Abaca Pictures via Reuters.

A brutal gun attack at a church in Texas last weekend drew a sharp condemnation from the leaders of the US Jewish community in a statement on Tuesday.

“We are outraged by the recent shooting at West Freeway Church in White Settlement, TX,” Arthur Stark, chairman, and Malcolm Hoenlein, executive vice chairman and CEO of the Conference of Presidents of Major American Jewish Organizations, declared.

“The attack against innocent worshipers is particularly disturbing,” the statement continued. “It is abhorrent for any house of worship to become the site of senseless violence.”

Two churchgoers — Richard White and Anton “Tony” Wallace — lost their lives in Sunday’s incident. Gunman Keith Thomas Kinnunen, 43, was shot dead at the scene by a church security guard.

Related coverage

December 31, 2019 11:38 am
0

Monsey Hanukkah Party Hero Recalls Face-to-Face Confrontation With Antisemitic Attacker

A synagogue administrator who helped other guests get to safety before confronting the the machete-wielding assailant who stabbed five people...

Authorities said that Kinnunen’s motive remained under investigation. He carried out the attack disguised with a fake beard, a wig, a hat and a long coat, which drew the attention of the church’s security team.

Brett Farmer, a minister at the church, said that Kinnunen had often relied on the congregation for food and other assistance.

“We’ve helped him on several occasions with food,” Farmer told The Christian Chronicle. “He gets mad when we won’t give him cash. He’s been here on multiple occasions.”

Commenting on the action taken by the church security team, Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton said on Monday that their advance preparedness had been critical.

“We can’t prevent every incident, we can’t prevent mental illness from occurring, and we can’t prevent every crazy person from pulling a gun, but we can be prepared like this church was,” Paxton said.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2020 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.