January 1, 2020 1:26 pm
0

Israeli Military Begins Formation of Unique Combined Forces Unit

avatar by Benjamin Kerstein

Israeli soldiers take position during clashes with Palestinians in Hebron in the West Bank, Sept. 28, 2018. Photo: Reuters / Mussa Qawasma.

The Israeli military is in the process of creating a new combined forces unit that will be the first of its kind in the world.

Israel’s Channel 13 reported that the unit is the personal brainchild of IDF Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Aviv Kochavi, and will include infantry troops joined with engineering and armored personnel.

Soldiers and officers are being recruited from across the military.

Specialized weapons are to be developed for the new unit’s exclusive use.

Kochavi chose Division 98, an elite paratrooper division, to oversee the new unit, and a command structure is already in place.

The formation of the unit is part of a wider, multi-year program called “Tnufa” (“Momentum”), which is intended to modernize the IDF and prepare it for future wars.

