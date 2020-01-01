Wednesday, January 1st | 4 Tevet 5780

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Israeli Military Begins Formation of Unique Combined Forces Unit

As New Year Begins, ‘Top Nine’ Instagram Collage App, Developed by Israeli, Hits #1 in US Store

Fighting the Demonization of Israel at the ICC

After Monsey, It’s Time to Say Jewish Lives Also Matter

Polish Children Wear German Nazi Uniforms, Reenact Auschwitz Gassing in School Show

Giant Palestinian Flag Unfurled on Wall of Jerusalem’s Old City

One of the Biggest Payment Companies Will Enter Israel in 2020, Says Banking Regulator

Generation Z Demands a New Standard of Media Quality, Says Israeli Creator of Eva’s Stories

NY Cops Release Video of Brooklyn Street Gang’s Assault on Orthodox Jew in Crown Heights

US Chief Justice Warns of Internet Disinformation, Urges Civics Education

January 1, 2020 10:14 am
0

Israelis Welcome to Attend 2022 World Cup, Says Qatari Official

avatar by JNS.org

Hassan al Thawadi, secretary general of the Supreme Committee for Qatar 2022. Photo: Flickr.

JNS.org – Israelis will be allowed to attend the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, Hassan al-Thawadi, secretary-general of the supreme committee, which is in charge of the tournament, told ESPN earlier this week.

“Everyone is welcome,” he said. “We do not mix sport and politics, but we would hope that Palestinians are able to make it, too.”

Like many Arab countries, Qatar does not have diplomatic relations with Israel.

Israel has accused Qatar of supporting the Palestinian terrorist group Hamas. Nevertheless, it permits Qatar to transfer humanitarian aid to the Gaza Strip.

Related coverage

January 1, 2020 8:14 am
0

Iraqi Paramilitaries Call for Withdrawal From US Embassy in Baghdad

Paramilitary groups who have been protesting against US air strikes in Iraq told their supporters to withdraw from the perimeter...

Back in 2009 when Qatar was bidding on hosting the event, al-Thawadi also said that Israel would be welcome to compete were its athletes to qualify for the games.

Article 22 of FIFA’s code of ethics prohibits discrimination of countries and banning people based upon country of origin.

It states that “offend[ing] the dignity or integrity of a country, private person or group of people through contemptuous, discriminatory or denigratory words or actions on account of race, skin color, ethnicity, nationality, social origin, gender, disability, language, religion, political opinion or any other opinion, wealth, birth or any other status, sexual orientation or any other reason” is not permitted.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2020 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.